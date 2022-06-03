Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Financial Accountant, the role of this position is to assist the finance department by managing the day-to-day payments processing and record keeping of the transactions in accordance with KCDF policies and procedures.

Responsibilities

To assist the Finance department in ensuring that timely and accurate payments are made.

Ensure accuracy and completeness of payment documents in compliance to KCDF and donor policies and procedure.

Coordinate with monitoring and evaluation teams for advance issuance and their timely adjustment of advances.

Ensure completeness of supporting documents in all respect before payments are processed.

Posting all payment vouchers and receipts into financial management system on weekly basis for review by the accountant. Ensure that all information in the payment voucher is correct and complete.

Processing and posting of petty cash transactions on daily basis. Ensure petty cash is replenished on time to meet daily cash needs. Carry out cash count as per the KCDF policy and schedule. Document the cash count sheets for records.

Prepare all payments and make sure that they are properly coded and supported with relevant necessary documents.

Assist Finance department in monthly bank and ledger account reconciliations

Ensure all the financial documents are properly filed and labelled/tagged.

Stamping ‘Paid’ of all the invoices and related documents before filing.

Ensure timely preparation of withholding tax on iTax system and processing of payments within the set timelines.

Follow up on all Bank correspondences for filing.

Photocopying and scanning of all necessary financial documents for online payment processing.

Assist Finance department in internal, external and donor specific audits.

Perform any other task assigned by the department.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (accounting option) or related field.

CPA (K) or equivalent.

At least two (2) years relevant working experience preferably with a not-for-profit organisation.

Auditing skills.

Knowledge of Computer accounting packages with particular emphasis on Excel, Word, and an Accounting System (experience with Microsoft NAV is an added advantage)

Strong verbal and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

Able to work with minimal supervision and meet tight deadlines.

Attention to detail, with strong analytical skills, planning and organizing skills with the ability to work under pressure.

How to Apply

Applications by qualified candidates should be submitted by email to jobs@kcdf.or.ke

Address your application to the Executive Director subject line “ Finance Assistant” .

subject line “ . Attach your application and current CV including contacts of three referees.

The deadline for submitting your application is 10th June 2022, 5 pm.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. KCDF is an Equal Opportunity Employer.