Finance and Administration Intern

About ICS SP

We work towards a better future for children. Together with families, communities and other stakeholders we initiate programmes that create safe and nurturing environments for them. Visit www.icsafrica-sp.org to see organizational projects and impact.

We are seeking to employ a reliable and vibrant finance and administration intern to support the finance operations department in our Nairobi and Kisumu offices.

Duties and responsibilities;

Budgeting, cash flow planning and activities costs management

Procurement and payments process and other settlements, while maintaining and managing list of debtors and creditors

Month end closure and reporting activities

Managing staff advances

Managing stocks of consumables, stationery and utilities.

Activities of office and assets servicing and maintenance, including carrying out quarterly asset’s verification

Audits, reviews and assessment facilitation

Proper management, safe custody, proper filing and retrieval of transaction documentation

Activities, functions and Manage staff time system; staff advance accounts maintenance including dealing staff travel advance management and reconciliations.

Requirements

Business degree from a recognized University and/or a professional finance / accounting qualification

Proficient in ICT systems and MS Office. Knowledge of computerized accounting is added advantage

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

High integrity, ethics and a good team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

ICS SP absolute priority is protecting children, vulnerable communities and our own staff. We have zero tolerance of incidents of violence or abuse against children and other people in the communities we serve, either committed by our staff or others connected to our work. Successful applicants will be required to sign and adhere to our safeguarding, child protection and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) code of conduct and policies.

How to apply

Send your application letter and resume to icsro@icsafrica.org . Deadline: Open until filled. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please indicate the position you are applying for and the location as the subject of your email.