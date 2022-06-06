Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance & Accounts Internship

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance, Economics, Accounting or Finance, Business Administration, or other relevant field

CPA part 1

How to Apply

Nyeri Water and Sanitation Company is rolling out its 2nd annual internship program geared towards giving fresh graduates and graded Artisans in Nyeri County an opportunity for hands on training to enhance future employability.

Interested candidates are requested to check for the requirements from the company website http://www.nyewasco.co.ke

Eligible candidates are advised to complete the internship program form.

Applications will strictly be made online through the link below:

https://forms.gle/7dQK2p6QQ4nbYNdMA

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Any communication from the company shall be done through the above email or telephone numbers

The company does not charge for any of the recruitment exercise including shortlisting and appointment.

The opportunity is available to candidates who graduated from year 2019-2022.

ALL APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE RECEIVED ONLINE BY THURSDAY 9TH JUNE 2022 AT 5.PM