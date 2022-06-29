Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – 42-year-old “Jackass” star, Bam Margera has been found after his second escape from rehab in two weeks.

TMZ reported that the reality show star was found on Monday June 27, at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Florida,after last being seen Saturday evening near LifeSkills South Florida residential facility.

It was reported that police officers were joined by a crisis intervention team, which included Margera’s mother and father, who held an intervention on the spot.

Other family members called in to speak with him, but it’s unclear if the stunt performer’s wife, Nicole Boyd, was involved.

Margera is now being taken to a new center, thanks to the intervention. The outlet also reported that he insisted on seeing his 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, but was told he needed to get himself back in treatment first. The reality star’s camp noted that Margera “voluntarily agreed” to check in to a new facility.

This is the second time the MTV alum has fled rehab without permission in recent weeks.

The father of one was first reported missing after leaving a facility in Delray Beach on June 13 without authorization.

He allegedly told the center’s manager of his plans to exit the premises so he could check into a different rehab, but cops could not locate him.

Margera was found safe on June 15 while hiding out in a Florida hotel room.