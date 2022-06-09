Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 June 2022 – A church service was turned into a battleground after some worshippers engaged in a fist fight.

According to social media reports, the members were fighting over the mismanagement of the church.

One faction accused the pastor of squandering the church funds.

The other faction tried to defend the pastor, leading to an ugly fight.

The church members are seen in the video exchanging heavy kicks and blows.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.