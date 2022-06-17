Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – FIFA have announced the cities that would host the 2026 World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 showpiece will be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and will also be the first World Cup to host 48 nations.

According to the world football governing body, 11 of the approved cities are in the United States, which will host 60 games, while Canada has two and Mexico has three. Canada and Mexico will both host ten games each.

Korea Republic and Japan were the first countries to co-host a FIFA World Cup in 2002.

Mexico who hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, will become the first country to host or co-host the men’s World Cups three times.

The United States hosted the 1994 men’s and the 1999 and 2003 women’s World Cups, and will become the first country to host both men’s and women’s World Cup twice.

Canada who hosted the 2015 Women’s World Cup, becomes the fifth country to host both men’s and women’s World Cup. The 2026 event will be Canada’s first hosting of the men’s World Cup.

Below is the full list of host cities, as announced by FIFA.

United States host cities (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco/Bay Area – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada host cities (2)

Toronto – BMO Field

Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico host cities (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA