Monday, June 27, 2022 – Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has accused current president, Gianni Infantino of trying to destroy his reputation, as he and former UEFA boss Michel Platini battle court cases involving bribery and corruption while at the head of world football.

Prosecutors have requested a 20-month prison sentence for the pair, with a verdict expected at the start of July but Blatter believes it is just a witch-hunt spearheaded by Infantino to destroy his reputation.

“I want to clear my honour. When I arrived, we were nothing. And when I left, we were an international organisation, solid economically, socially, culturally, even politically,” Blatter explained to RTS.

“I don’t know why, but Infantino doesn’t want me. He even tries to artificially create a case against me.

“He wants to tear me down, but also everything I’ve done because he thinks he’s doing better.

“I must say that I am very touched. I have been accused of criminal instincts, I have been accused of being a thief. It is absurd. I do not know why I find myself in court and I am sure that thousands, not to say millions of footballers don’t understand it either.”

Platini is also defiant in the face of the charges, which he vowed to fight until the very last instance.

“I am shielded against injustice. When we played football matches, which we have lost because of a decision by the referee, we are a little shielded,” the French football legend claimed to RTS.

“But injustice hurts your loved ones, your family, your children, your grandchildren much more, because they are not prepared to undergo this.

“I will fight, I’m in the fight, and that’s something I’ve always enjoyed. I don’t give up, I won’t give up and I’ll go all the way.”