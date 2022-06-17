Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – A distressed lady claims that a city preacher impregnated her and dumped her after satisfying his manly needs.

She reportedly went to the pastor to seek divine intervention because she had turned into a lesbian.

The randy pastor identified as Paul, who also runs a real estate company in Ruiru, took advantage of her.

He slept with her without protection and impregnated her.

She now claims that the man of God has denied the pregnancy and cut communication.

He is also using police to intimidate her.

She reached out to popular Facebook blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga and exposed the pastor by leaking their private chats.

Check this out.

Below is a photo of the rogue pastor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.