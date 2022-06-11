Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Some girls believed to be students at the Sunyani Senior High School in Ghana have reportedly been suspended after they were caught on camera in a viral video smoking shisha.
In the video which triggered mixed reactions, the girls were seen smoking from a shisha pipe at a party.
They also carried this out while in their school uniform.
Watch the video below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>