Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Popular TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio is dating reportedly Travis Barker’s influencer son, Landon Barker.

The two stars, both age 18, sparked romance speculation earlier this month when they were spotted leaving Landon’s show together.

Landon was photographed leaving his live show at the Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood just after Charli departed.

‘They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages,’ a source told People of the new relationship.

Eyebrows were also raised when the duo showed off the tattoos they both had done earlier this week by Arbel, a tattoo artist in Los Angeles.

‘People peeped #charlidamelio and #landonbarker getting tatted at the same time,’ the Instagram account, TikTokRoomTM, posted.

The couple was also seen departing the album release party for Charli’s sister Dixie’s debut album A Letter To Me earlier this week together.