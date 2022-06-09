Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – A brave motorist overpowered three thugs who accosted him with his girlfriend outside their house.

The armed thugs, who were riding in a Volkswagen GTI, were trailing the victims.

As soon as the victims pulled over, the thugs accosted them and tried to rob them.

The brave man shot dead one of the thugs during the fierce confrontation and engaged the others in a fierce shootout before overpowering them.

The victims managed to escape the robbery incident, leaving the thugs high and dry.

In the video, the thugs are seen quickly reversing their car before collecting the body of their dead colleague.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.