Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Notorious Facebook conman George Okoth is on the run after conning several ladies.

One of his victims, identified as Brenda Kube, recently laid a trap for him by luring him to sex using a fake profile.

The sex-starved conman pinned his location and agreed to meet the ‘strange lady’ who was offering him sex, only to find out that it is Brenda who was setting up a trap for him.

Luckily, he had a car that he used to escape.

Brenda shared screenshots of their conversation and vowed that she will do anything possible to get him arrested after she conned him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST