Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Manchester City legend, Fernandinho has reportedly agreed to join Athletico Paranaense, where he started his illustrious career.

The defensive midfielder joined City in 2013 for £34million and became an integral part of the dominant team that won five Premier League titles.

Fernandinho took over the role of club captain in 2020 after the departure of David Silva.

After leaving the Citizens at the end of last season after nine successful years, journalist Fabrizio Romano has said on Twitter that Fernandinho is joining Athletico Paranaense on a two-year deal.

Fernandinho started his career at Paranaense, making 72 appearances and scoring 14 goals between 2002 and 2005. He then joined Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk, before making his way to England eight years later.

Fernandinho made 264 appearances for City, scoring 20 goals for the club, as well as notably picking up 53 yellow cards and 4 red cards in the Premier League.