Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Julie Gichuru, has been accused of bullying ordinary Kenyans who live adjacent to Mzima House beach resort in Diani – which was recently acquired by her family.

Veteran radio presenter, Mumbi Seraki, took to Twitter and alleged that the former media personality turned business lady has blocked the local residents from accessing Galu public beach that is adjacent to the resort.

For 12 years, the residents enjoyed access to the beach until Julie’s family acquired the high-end beach resort.

She doesn’t want to see black people near the resort that she manages, claiming that they pose a threat to tourists.

Below is a thread by Mumbi Seraki on Twitter accusing Julie of racism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.