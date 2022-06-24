Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – The stars seem to have aligned in favor of Azimio ahead of the much anticipated August 9th General Election, going by the stunning headlines by one of the world’s most powerful news outlets – Reuters Africa.

In a post, Reuters wrote entirely about Azimio La Umoja, more specifically about Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua.

They noted how close Kenya was to get its first female deputy president. And in what seemed like a direct endorsement of Raila’s presidential bid, Reuters suggested that far from just gender issues, Martha Karua is more concerned with important things such as the fight against rampant corruption in the country.

“Kenyan presidential election on August 9 could usher in the country’s first female deputy president – but Martha Karua says she is more focused on issues that matter the most such as the fight against corruption,” Reuters wrote.

However, Reuters’ remarks about Azimio resulted in a flurry of laments from Deputy President William Ruto’s wing who accused the international media of being biased against the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.