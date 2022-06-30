Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s dark past is coming back to haunt him.

According to Raila Odinga’s Azimio, people who worked with Gachagua during the Moi regime, are too afraid to come out openly to endorse him because of the bad things they did.

Speaking during an interview, Raila’s friend and Political analyst Adams Aloo, wondered why Rigathi Gachagua’s former colleagues have not publicly backed his nomination as William Ruto’s running mate as they have been doing for Martha Karua.

Since she was nominated as Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential running mate, Martha Karua has been receiving backing from a cross-section of groups in the country.

More recently, Karua, a lawyer by profession, received the full backing of prominent members of the Law Society of Kenya.

However, Gachagua has only been receiving criticism over controversial remarks he has been making; something that worried Azimio.

“You have seen the endorsements that have come for Martha Karua from the Muslim community, from colleagues. Have you seen special DOs or former DOs coming to endorse Rigathi Gachagua?” Oloo posed.

According to Oloo, Gachagua’s former workmates are ashamed of associating themselves with the Ruto-Gachagua ticket because of their strange past.

“They are ashamed, they cannot come out to show the country that we part of that diabolical time in our country,” Oloo said.

He further opined that the Ruto-Gachagua ticket reminds many Kenyans of the suffering they endured during the past government regime.

“When Kenyans were getting scars in the country when Kenyans were being exiled and detained, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket was in the bosom of that brutal regime,” he stated.

Recently, Gachagua denied claims that he was combative and forceful during his tenure as District Officer (DO) under the late President Daniel Moi and that he featured prominently in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.