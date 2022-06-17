Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has had a change of heart towards Deputy President William Ruto whom he has been fighting against.

This is after he saw the possibility of Ruto becoming the president of Kenya.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Atwoli said Ruto stands a chance to be the president of the Republic of Kenya.

He acknowledged that the DP is a good politician but with bad advisors who are misleading him.

“He is a good leader and a shrewd politician. What he is lacking is a good advisor and also chest-thumping. If he comes to me for advice I will advise him and I swear he will become president.”

However, he appeared to suggest that Ruto can only become president after Raila Odinga; an indication that Baba is likely to win the August presidential contest.

Atwoli said Ruto will only stand a chance to be the next President of Kenya if only he stops calling him names and referring to him in a derogatory manner.

He divulged that he and his wife supported Ruto when he was battling ICC cases and he should therefore respect them or continue to suffer politically.

“But if he still calls me ule mzee was manyororo, he will still languish in those problems. When he had problems in Hague, I and my wife took a rosary to him,” he said.

“If he is not careful, Raila will hand over this country to a woman president. The first lady to become president of Kenya will be Martha Karua. If Ruto will not be careful,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.