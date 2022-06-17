Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – Comedian Eric Omondi’s Italian ex-girlfriend, Chantal Grazioli alias Miss Chanty, is nursing injuries after she was assaulted by her boyfriend Nicola Tarcodi.

Omondi went to Miss Chanty’s house to rescue her after she was physically assaulted by Tarcodi.

He shared a video of the beautiful model limping and castigated her boyfriend, calling him a coward.

The Former Churchill Show comedian has vowed that Tarcodi will face the law and serve as an example to men who physically assault women.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a COWARD!!! Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man’s strength is fully shown when he PROTECTS a woman and not when he puts his hands on her. This is UNACCEPTABLE and he will face the Full WRATH of the LAW!!! He will serve as an example to all those UNCOUTH, UNCIVILIZED and PRIMITIVE men who physically assault women to feel they are STRONG!!! @miss.chanty’’ he wrote and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.