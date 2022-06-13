Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Enumerators

Location: Home-based

Background

Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT) and its partner organizations are implementing the Daring to Shift (D2S) project in nine countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East regions. D2S is working to enhance resilience and economic inclusion among participating unemployed and underemployed youths (aged 18 to 35) and their communities in these nine countries. Over the course of four years, it will develop and support the leadership and decision-making power of young women to enable them to thrive despite the barriers that they face to take advantage of economic opportunities. The project takes an innovative approach to scaling-up youth empowerment, leadership, and social entrepreneurship. The main programming is being done in Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Jordan, and Lebanon, while also deepening and extending programming in Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, and Ghana.

Objectives of the Baseline Survey

The project has entered its third year of operation in 2022. The purpose of the Outcome Survey is to collect progress level data against the defined results for Year 2 in order to measure the project’s performance in Kenya and document lessons learned and take corrective action, if needed, for the remaining project duration.

Roles and responsibilities of the Enumerator

The youth enumerator is primarily responsible for collecting field data. He or she has direct contact with respondents and have a great bearing on the quality of data collected and ultimately on the quality of data output.

The responsibilities of the youth enumerator are as follows:

Attend enumerators’ training workshop scheduled tentatively in the week of 22nd June 2022

Receive and guard enumeration materials and equipment, if any received

Develop an enumeration schedule/itinerary together with supervisor

Locate (or select) sample members

Make appointments with respondents

Conduct interviews with respondents

Comply with the requirements necessary for conducting a successful interview

Record responses on online survey forms

Ensure that conducted survey is complete

Upload conducted surveys to the online database

Turn over all materials used in the survey to the supervisor

Skills and Qualifications

Should be aged between 18-34

Advanced level certificate

Experience in data collection is preferred but not mandatory.

Prior experience using tablet or other electronic devices in data entering. Prior experienceusing ODK, KoBoToolbox or SurveyCTO would be an added advantage. Experience in qualitative data collection (FGDs &KII) is strongly desired.

Ability to travel to different nearby locations to conduct FGDs and KII.

In-depth understanding of respective community’s challenges and dynamics

Willingness to learn and explore new experiences.

Fluency in speaking local language and basic understanding of English

Familiar with smartphones/ tablets and intermediate skills in navigating the internet, mobile apps, etc. Training on online data collection will be provided.

Essential Traits:

Honesty: Shows a high level of integrity and will not fabricate responses or misrepresent the programme.

Accuracy: Must be able to interpret and record responses appropriately without distorting the respondent’s meaning or confusing the reader.

Communication: Confidently expresses self, able to clearly ask questions and help the respondent understand what is needed from her/him.

Relationship Builder: Able to build trust with people at the rural level and maintain confidentiality.

Cultural Awareness: Must be aware of and sensitive to the cultural expectations of communities.

Endurance: Must be able to work for full day working hours across a number of days.

Code of Conduct: Must be able to follow guidance from Supervisor, maintain regular communication, update Supervisor on progress or challenges faced and meet the schedule and deadlines agreed upon.

Safeguarding Principles: Must adhere to DOT’s Prevent Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Policy. The enumerators will be required to sign declarations to maintain confidentiality of respondents’ data and adhere to standard PSEA principles.

Please note priority would be given to women, disabled and applicants from lower-income and ethnic groups where possible. The role requires the ability to conduct telephonic conversation for approximately an hour at a time and maximum 4~5 hours in a day. Approximate man-hours 7- 10 days starting 1st July 2022.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY