Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Former English football star, Jermain Defoe has married his beauty therapist partner in a stunning £200,000 ceremony.

The former Tottenham star married mum-of-one Donna Tierney in a £200,000 ceremony at five-star Cliveden House, made famous for the scandalous Profumo affair.

While Jermain wore a cream jacket and waistcoat, dark trousers and bowtie, the bride stole the show in an elegant white gown and veil with plunging neckline and lace shoulders.

Donna carried a bouquet of pink roses and drew gasps from up to 250 guests as she walked down the aisle in the Buckinghamshire National Trust beauty spot.

The Sun reported that the wedding ceremony took place on Saturday June 4, at an outdoor stage surrounded by a 20ft wall of colourful flowers.

Tottenham assistant first team coach Ledley King, and ex West Ham legend turned TalkSport pundit Carlton Cole turned up for the wedding ceremony.

Also on the guest list was former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips – son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright – who wore a garish checked blazer, and journeyman striker Leon Knight.