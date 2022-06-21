Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Elon Musk’s son is completely changing his identity to distance himself from his father.

Xavier Alexander Musk, who has a twin named Griffin, turned 18 in April 2022.

Almost immediately after his birthday, Xavier filed a petition with the courthouse to change his gender to female and name to Vivian.

The Blast obtained the documents from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County at the time of their release but did not publish the documents right away to give Vivian time to come out on her own.

However, the documents have started making their way around Twitter.

Vivian’s hearing is scheduled for this Friday, June 24.

Xavier Alexander Musk is requesting to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. She is also asking for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County to recognize her gender as female. The petition was filed on Monday, April 18.

Vivian listed the reason for the name change as not wanting to be associated with her biological father.

The document states: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon Musk married Canadian author Justine Wilson in January 2000 and they welcomed twin sons – Griffin and Xavier – in 2004.

In 2008, the pair filed for divorce. They still share custody of their five children.