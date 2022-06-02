Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – 50-year-old Elon Musk and 27-year-old Natasha Bassett enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez last weekend in celebration of Memorial Day.

The richest man in the world and the Australian actress who were photographed having a leisure lunch at the ritzy Cheval Blanc hotel on Sunday afternoon, May 29, sipped on rosé and shared a basket of French fries in the coastal town on the French Riviera.

The couple sat close to each other and engaged in animated conversation throughout the meal. At one point, they were even seen belly-laughing as Musk made a grand gesture with his hands.

Musk and Bassett have been sparking romance rumors for a while now. A source claimed to HollywoodLife in February the two had been dating for “a couple of months” and that they were “already in a monogamous relationship.”

Prior to Bassett, Musk was dating musician Grimes. The former couple share two kids: X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.

