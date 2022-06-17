Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Ehab Galal has been sacked as Coach of Egypt’s national football team two months after he was hired and after just three games in charge of the national team.

54-year-old Galal replaced Carlos Queiroz in April after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Galal started with a 1-0 win over Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying before his team lost 2-0 to Ethiopia. His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away to South Korea in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Egyptian Football Association said it would now be looking for a foreign coach to lead the team.

Egyptian Football Association board member Hazem Emam said;

“We are in talks with several foreign coaches. I would like to thank coach Ehab Galal, a very respectful man, who has worked under some tough circumstances.

“I want to apologise to him, but sometimes the pressure is too much and we saw it would be better for everyone to change.”