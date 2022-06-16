Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Ed Sheeran has been pictured with his four-week-old newborn daughter for the first time since welcoming the child with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The singer, 31, and his wife announced the arrival of their second child in May, with Ed Sheeran saying he was ‘over the moon to be a family of four.’

On Wednesday, the proud father cradled his little one as they stepped out for a sun-soaked stroll with his family around Kensington Palace Gardens in London, while Cherry pushed their older daughter Lyra, 22 months, in a buggy.

The outing comes just four weeks after Ed announced the family’s shock news that they’d secretly welcomed another child.

The couple welcomed elder daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

See photos below…