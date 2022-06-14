Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that he helped some leaders affiliated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance get out of jail in a neighboring country.

Speaking at an Azimio rally in Kisii yesterday, the former Vice President said that he would not mention their names as they knew themselves.

“Kuna wengine mimi nilitoa jela. Na mimi ninataka ni niwaambie wajitoe huko haraka. Sijataja majina yao. Wanajijua. Niliwatoa jela nchi jirani,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo was referring to UDA politician Don Bosco Gichana who had been arrested and sent to jail for money laundering.

Kalonzo was drumming up support for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Speaking during the same rally, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga said that the coalition had the solution to the problems facing Kenyans.

His running mate Martha Karua asked the Kisii residents to elect leaders based on what they have done and how they are known.

She said that the former Prime Minister has always fought for Kenyans’ rights and he has a dream of uplifting their lives.

“Tuchague watu kulingana na vile tunawajua. Tunajua Raila miaka yake yote akiwa ndani nje ya serikali amepigania haki za wakenya. Tunajua hata ndoto zake ni ndoto za vile wakenya wanaweza kuinuliwa kimaisha,” Karua stated.

Karua said that Raila had built roads when he was a Prime Minister adding that some of their competitors had been in government but their work was not seen.

“Wengine tunashindana na wao wamekuwa kwa serikali. Waulize kijiji gani wamefanya kazi wakatambulika,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.