Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – A video of intoxicated slay queens physically assaulting a guard at Chicken Inn Westlands has been shared on TikTok.

The three ladies went to the restaurant and started causing a commotion, prompting the guard to intervene.

They ganged up against the guard when he tried to restore order and threatened to beat him up.

One of the slay queens is seen in the video confronting the guard before slapping him.

The guard was forced to watch helplessly to protect his job.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.