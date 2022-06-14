Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – There is this heartbreaking video of a drunk woman staggering on her way home after consuming cheap liquor in a dingy drinking den.

The intoxicated woman is seen in the video staggering as her little daughter watches, sparking reactions among Netizens.

The majority of Netizens castigated her for bad parenting while others opined that she might be depressed and needs urgent help.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.