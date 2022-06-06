Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Driver

Responsibilities

  • Drive official motor vehicle as authorized;
  • Carry out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical, brake systems and tyre pressure;
  • Detect and report malfunctioning of vehicle systems;
  • Maintain work tickets for vehicles assigned;
  • Ensure security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road, safety of the passengers and/or goods therein;
  • Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle.

Qualifications

  • Possess Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;
  • Possess a valid driving license;
  • Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;
  •  Passed Suitability Test from a recognized institution;
  • Successful applicant to satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya;
  •  At least Three (3) years driving experience;
  •  Demonstrate competence as reflected in work performance and results;
  • Successful applicant to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

How to Apply

