Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Driver
Responsibilities
- Drive official motor vehicle as authorized;
- Carry out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical, brake systems and tyre pressure;
- Detect and report malfunctioning of vehicle systems;
- Maintain work tickets for vehicles assigned;
- Ensure security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road, safety of the passengers and/or goods therein;
- Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle.
Qualifications
- Possess Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;
- Possess a valid driving license;
- Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;
- Passed Suitability Test from a recognized institution;
- Successful applicant to satisfy the requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya;
- At least Three (3) years driving experience;
- Demonstrate competence as reflected in work performance and results;
- Successful applicant to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>