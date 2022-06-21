Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A prestigious institution is seeking to appoint an honest, dynamic and effective Driver.

Eligible candidates should meet the following requirements:

A minimum of 5 years’ driving experience, (driving buses in an institution is an added advantage)

Must have a Valid Class ABCE Driving License free from any endorsement

KCSE certificate

Current PSV

Certificate of good conduct

Must be able to multitask and work under pressure.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply by e-mail together with a detailed C.V., a telephone number and names of three referees to:

Email: gkjeri@gmail.com, m2matics@yahoo.com and machenerii@yahoo.com

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted