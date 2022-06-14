Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Driver

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Valid driving license free from any current endorsement (s) for class (es) of vehicle (s) an officer is required to drive.

Have a First aid training lasting not less than one (1) week preferably from St. Johns Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution.

Passed suitability test for Driver Grade III

Passed practical test for drivers conducted by the respective ministry/department

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police

At least two years driving experience.

Responsibilities

Driving an ambulance to transport sick, injured, or convalescent persons.

Assisting ambulance attendant to place patients on stretcher and loads stretcher into ambulance.

Taking sick or injured persons to hospital, or convalescents to destination.

Assisting in changing soiled linen on stretcher.

Administering first aid as required.

May assist to restraint violent patients if necessary.

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, etc.;

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle/Ambulance,

Performing other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before close of business on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022.

NOTE:

The Job Application Form (https://makuenipsb.go.ke/cpsbdocuments/Makueni%20County%20Job%20Application%20Form.pdf)

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, birth certificate, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview.

The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.

The Board does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.