Monday, 13 June 2022 – An undercover cop has revealed that they have launched a sting operation to weed out criminal gangs in Nakuru.

The gangs have been unleashing terror on innocent residents of Nakuru and each gang reportedly has its own territory.

Some rogue politicians are funding the gangs and protecting them.

The dreaded cop shared photos of the gang members, most of whom are in their early twenties, and warned that by 15th of this month, some of them will be wiped out.

One of the gang members even bragged on Facebook that he is untouchable.

Below are photos of the hoodlums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.