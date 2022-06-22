Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – A viral video has been making rounds on social media showing the moment a thug who posed as a customer was shot by a security officer before succumbing to injuries.

The armed thug is seen at the teller section and shortly after, he draws his pistol and aims at the security officer manning the bank.

Luckily, the officer spots him, leading to a deadly gun fight.

The well-trained officer manages to overpower the thug and aims at his neck.

The helpless thug is seen trying to shoot back with blood oozing from his neck.

He collapses after bleeding while attempting to flee and dies.

Customers and bank staff scampered for safety as the incident happened.

Watch video.

🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ Yesterday,I dont know Where…a normal customer gets a gun…but shot….Hows man Still Energetic will blood splashing out …No where is safe 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IFad0ZQIbb — Maliks 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) June 21, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.