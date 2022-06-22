Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – A woman caused drama in Kabarnet town after she confronted her husband over infidelity.

The aggrieved woman went to the shopping center where her husband operates as a Boda Boda rider breathing fire and demanding to know why he was eloping with another woman.

She alleged that he had absconded parental duties, forcing her to take care of their kids singlehandedly.

Curious onlookers gathered around the scene, forcing her husband to flee after the situation got out of hand.

See photo from the scene of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.