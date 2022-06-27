Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 June 2022 – A video of a lady who caught her mother in bed with her baby daddy has gone viral.

The said lady returned home from work announced, only to discover that her mother, who had visited her, was having sex with her baby daddy in her own bed.

She recorded the video and posted it on social media for the whole world to see.

In the footage which was uploaded on Facebook and TikTok, the aggrieved lady is seen confronting her mother, who was lying in bed with her baby daddy.

“I will post this video on Facebook for all to see. Oh, God! I don’t believe what I am seeing right now,” she says as her mother pleads with her not to post the video online.

The lady’s mother is heard in the video accusing her of not treating her baby daddy right, prompting him to cheat on her.

“You don’t treat him right,” she says.

Her baby daddy dresses up as the drama transpires and tries to leave her house while covered in shame.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.