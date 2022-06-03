Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – A Chinese woman is pleading with Kenyans to help her with money to buy an air ticket and return to her country.

The distressed woman has been camping along Ring Road in Kilimani, where she begs money from passers-by.

She even has a pay bill number which she displays to well-wishers.

She has reportedly gone bankrupt, prompting her to return to her motherland.

In the video shared online, members of the public are heard questioning her why she has two expensive phones, yet she claims she is broke.

”You have very expensive phones. Can you sell me one?” a man is heard asking her in the background.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.