Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 26 June 2022 – Blogger Robert Alai has leaked Deputy President William Ruto’s payslip on social media.

The second in command earns a net salary of Ksh 1, 158, 59 per month.

A total of Ksh 100,000 is deducted from his salary for child support.

A woman identified as Prisca Chemutai alias Mama Abby took Ruto to court and demanded for child support.

Prisca met Ruto while at Moi University in 2005.

She was introduced to him by a mutual friend.

Ruto was then a Member of Parliament.

He made several advances until she gave in to her requests.

In a short time, she conceived and gave birth to a daughter.

Ruto gives her Ksh 100,000 every month for child support.

Check out his salary slip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.