Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Westlands Parliamentary aspirant, Nelson Havi, and his bodyguard, were on Friday attacked while campaigning in Kangemi.

Taking to his social media, Havi recounted the ordeal claiming that they were attacked by goons allegedly hired by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Wanyonyi.

Havi, who is vying for the seat using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party also claimed that the goons were dressed in Wanyonyi’s overalls.

“At MP Shah hospital for treatment of my bodyguard who was injured at about 4.30 pm by goons hired by Tim Wanyonyi to disrupt our interaction with residents of Mountain view ward, Westlands constituency.

“The disruption begins at this corner to Gichagi. Edward Mahugi Ebura in the company of about 20 young men and three women in Tim Wanyonyi’s overalls, T-shirts, and aprons confronted us to block us from moving ahead,” Havi tweeted.

“Tim Wanyonyi’s goons zero on me but my bodyguard on the right sustains the cover. It is after this point that they target him (bodyguard) with blows and kicks on the shoulder and the neck,” He added.

Havi’s bodyguard is currently nursing injuries from heavy blows he sustained.

Wanyonyi is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

