Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has been grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over links to the deadly ‘confirm gang’ in Nakuru County.

Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament, David Gikaria, was on Tuesday summoned to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road where he was questioned on the ongoing killings in Nakuru by the ‘confirm gang’.

Cases of rape, murders, and gang attacks in Nakuru have been rampant in the last couple of days, with speculations that the groups are being funded by known politicians.

For instance, over the weekend, 27 people were arrested in connection to armed robbery incidents that had been rampant in Nakuru.

The DCI revealed that five of the suspects Moses Njoe aged 21, Thomas Nguruna aged 19, Evans Napati aged 21, Sammy Sunguya aged 23, and Emmanuel Tein aged 20 were arrested by officers based at Rhonda police station, shortly after staging an attack in Jasho area, Nakuru West sub-county.

Crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked. Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents.

Gikaria is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.