Monday, June 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has been thrown into mourning following the death of Tujibebe Party candidate, Stanley Muthengi, who passed away in a road accident along Thika Road just hours after he had received clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Muthengi had just been cleared by IEBC to vie for Member of County Assembly Kyome-Thaana ward, Kitui County.

Speaking to journalists, a senior Tujibebe party official intimated that Muthengi had informed them of his clearance via text on their WhatsApp group before his demise.

In his condolences message, Tujibebe Party leader William Kabogo eulogized Muthengi as a visionary, noting that the party had lost a promising candidate who had a bright future.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Stano Muthengi. As a party, we have not only lost a candidate but a friend too. Muthengi was a youth leader who had a promising future,” Kabogo stated.

Tujibebe is an affiliate party in Kenya Kwanza Alliance and DP Ruto is the coalition presidential candidate.

