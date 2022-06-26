Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will form the government in August.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Gachagua, who is also the Mathira Member of Parliament, said Ruto will win the presidency by about 60% of the votes cast in the elections slated for Tuesday, August 9.

Gachagua further asked Kenyans to ignore opinion polls indicating their main competitor, Raila Odinga, was the preferred candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“When you say Raila Odinga has a support of more than 20% in Mt Kenya region, I wonder, which mountain? I live there and I talk to people and nothing has changed.

“We are going to win this election by over 60%. We live with the people every day,” Gachagua said.

