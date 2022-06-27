Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that he will win the forthcoming presidential election, slated for August 9th this year.

Speaking on Sunday while campaigning in Mombasa, Ruto said he is aware that the government and the infamous deep state are planning to rig him out but dared them not to try because he knows all that they are planning.

The second in command said none of his votes will be stolen by anyone at all including the so-called deep state.

“Is there any deep state and system that I don’t know?. Do I look like someone who can be rigged out?. We defeated the system in Msambweni, Kiambaa, and Juja. We will beat Mr. Odinga who is the deep state candidate in August,” Ruto said.

Ruto concluded by saying he will firmly guard his votes and any rigging will not be entertained.

