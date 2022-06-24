Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who had asked him where he will get money to fund his manifesto.

Ruto had been promising jobless youths, Mama Mbogas and cart pushers billions of shillings once he forms the government in August.

Raila has been questioning the source of Ruto’s money especially when it comes to giving every ward in Kenya Sh 100 million to boost small-scale businesses.

But Ruto, who spoke in Taita Taveta County on Friday, said he will get money from the same source as President Uhuru Kenyatta who in his tenure has constructed roads, Standard Gauge Railway line, and connected large parts of the country with electricity.

“These guys are asking me where I will get money to Invest. My fellow countrymen, I want to ask you a very simple question; where did they get the money to construct roads, the Standard Gauge Railway line, and the connection of electricity,” Ruto said.

The second in command further asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his team to pack their belongings and leave, if they feel they cannot fund their manifesto in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST