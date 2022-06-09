Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally spoken after an opinion poll by Infotrak showed that he will be beaten badly by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

The opinion poll that was made public on Wednesday showed that Raila will garner 42 percent of the total votes cast in August and Ruto will emerge second with 38 percent.

Reacting to the poll, Ruto accused the pollster of cooking up their numbers to favor Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Ruto, who spoke during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Mandera county, said he is confident that he will win the August 9th election in round one and accused the ‘deep state’ of cooking numbers after sensing defeat.

“Because they are stuck, their system is stuck, the deep state and their manifesto are also stuck, they have gone to manufacture opinion polls to show them the way.

“I want to tell Kenyans that we have defeated these people in every way. We have beaten them with our plan and manifesto. We shall win in the morning on August 9,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST