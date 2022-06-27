Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – An opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga no longer controls Narok County, which has been his stronghold for almost two decades.

According to the poll, Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates will win all the top seats in Narok county in August.

“Narok opinion poll results indicate a win for UDA as its candidates gain the highest ranking on the ground right from the gubernatorial, senatorial and Women Rep level,” Mizani Africa stated.

In the Narok gubernatorial race, the poll shows Patrick Ole Ntutu who is a staunch supporter of Ruto will win by 59.5 percent. Ntutu is followed by Moitalel Ole Kenta of the Orange Democratic Movement who will garner 37.8 of the votes cast.

In the Senatorial race, Samuel Tunai of UDA has emerged as the most popular candidate. Tunai is leading with 51.7 percent as Ledama Ole Kina of Azimio comes a distant second with 30 percent popularity.

UDA has also dominated in the Woman Representative position. The Poll showed that Rebecca Tonkei of UDA is the most popular candidate with 51.7 percent followed by Azimio candidate Lydia Ntimama with 19.2 percent.

Here is the graphical representation of the polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.