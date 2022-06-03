Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has said his government will not borrow like the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kamulu shopping Centre as he began his tour of Nairobi County on Friday, Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August, said he will not overburden Kenyans by borrowing heavily but he will look for investment partnerships that will primarily focus on investing in labor-intensive projects that will create massive jobs for Kenyans.

“You heard that the people in Azimio want to go on with the habit of borrowing money to invest in capital-intensive projects that only benefit a few individuals.

For us, we will avoid the tradition of borrowing and instead we’ll seek investment partnerships that will help us invest in labor-intensive projects so that we may put money in the pockets of a bigger proportion of Kenyans.

For instance, the Jua Kali sector has employed around three million Kenyans today. Our plan is to reform that sector and use it to create an industrial revolution in our country,” Ruto said.

Ruto will be touring Nairobi for the next two days until Sunday when he will hold a mega rally at the historic Kamukunji Grounds in Shauri Moyo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST