Friday, June 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being among the criminals who caused Mumias Sugar Company to collapse.

Speaking in Mumias, Kakamega County on Friday, Ruto said Mumias Sugar Company which had employed over 50,000 employees from Western Kenya during its heydays, was brought down by Raila and his allies.

Ruto said Raila Odinga owes Mumias Sugar company Sh 300 million and urged him to pay to revive the factory.

“In my capacity as Deputy President, I brought five billion shillings to Mumias Sugar Company for its revival. Unfortunately, the money was misappropriated by some individuals and that’s why the factory hasn’t been doing well,” Ruto said.

“That aside, what has Raila Odinga ever brought to you or to this factory? What did he ever bring when he was Prime Minister? Instead of helping the factory, Raila Odinga came with his company and walked away with three hundred million shillings worth of debt,” Ruto added.

The second in command further pledged that should he make it to the State House in August he will inject Sh 10 billion into Mumias and clear all outstanding debts that the factory owes both the government and local banks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST