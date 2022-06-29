Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed the man he will support for presidency in 2032, once he completes his 10-year term, in case he wins the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking during an economic forum in Tharaka Nithi County, the DP told residents that he was mentoring the Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki for a much bigger role in national politics in readiness for the 2032 General Election.

Ruto called on the residents not to be angry that Kindiki missed out on the running mate slot, adding that he was still a young and budding politician.

“I know when I said that Kindiki was not good for the governor’s seat, some of you were angry. This man missed the running mate slot by a whisker and you want him to run around here for local politics?

“Justin Muturi, Gachagua and I are old people and when we finish we shall leave the space for the young one like Kindiki. But before that, we have to plan for them and guide them on what to do so that they can be better through mentorship. After we are done with our 10 years, then it will now be their turn. Are we in agreement?” the DP posed

The second in command maintained that Kindiki had the stature to serve at the national level hence his decision to appoint him as his chief agent.

“In the pecking order of UDA, we have myself at the top, followed by Rigathi Gachagua and then followed by Senator Kindiki,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.