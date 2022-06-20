Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has accused Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate, William Ruto, of stage-managing his attack in Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

During the chaotic rally, Ruto’s motorcade was stoned by youths believed to be Azimio supporters.

Immediately after the incident, Ruto condemned the incident and accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of using youths to cause chaos in the country.

But Babu Owino, who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, blasted the DP and accused him of stage-managing the Jacaranda violence.

…the guys in the same uniform stoning Ruto’s car and at the same time providing security at the same rally”

During the ugly chaos, Ruto’s car was pelted with stones as he made his way into the venue after a meeting of top police officers resolved to allow the rally to proceed despite Babu Owino claiming to have booked the same venue.

Five people were injured in the melee, including the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Embakasi East election, Francis Mureithi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.