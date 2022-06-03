Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming election, a new opinion poll has shown.

The opinion poll comes at a time Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho has said that National Intelligence Service (NIS) reports show that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the August 9th election by 60 percent.

However, the opinion poll seems to water down the Kibicho claims since Raila Odinga is trailing badly in the poll.

The pollster had asked Kenyans on whom they will vote for president between Raila Odinga and Ruto.

Over 4700 Kenyans participated in the poll and 64.2 percent said they will support Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Raila, who is the Azimio presidential candidate came a distant second with 35.8 percent support.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing Ruto has a steady lead despite Kibicho’s NIS report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.