Friday, June 10, 2022 – An opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the man to beat in the August 9th election.

The opinion poll that was made public on Friday showed that if elections are held today, Raila Odinga will garner 47.5 percent of the total votes cast against Ruto’s 46.6 percent.

In terms of numbers, the pollster said Raila will garner 7,954,794 votes and Ruto 7,464,793 votes.

The Mizani poll comes a day after another opinion poll by Infotrak showed that Raila Odinga will beat Ruto badly in August.

The infotrak poll showed that Raila will win the August 9th election with 42 percent of the total votes cast and Ruto will come second with 38 percent.

Here is a screenshot of the Mizani Africa poll showing Baba beating Ruto like a rented mule in August.

